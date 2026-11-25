Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR's stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.5050, with a volume of 1,095,705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $17.00 to $16.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 5.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business's 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 179.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,746,777 shares of the mining company's stock worth $32,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,706,532 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,312,065 shares of the mining company's stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,955 shares of the mining company's stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 491,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 18,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,800 shares of the mining company's stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company's stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Canadian mining company that acquires, explores, develops and operates silver and gold properties. Founded in 2004, the company focuses on producing precious metals and expanding its portfolio through mine development and exploration. Its mining and development activities have centered on Mexico, including the Guanaceví and Bolañitos operations and the Terronera project. Endeavour has also expanded into Peru through its acquisition of the Kolpa mine, which produces silver as well as lead, zinc and copper.

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