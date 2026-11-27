Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR's share price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.8350. 6,619,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 9,251,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Endeavour Silver to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from $17.00 to $16.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Endeavour Silver from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Endeavour Silver from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 10.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 166.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $29,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Canadian mining company that acquires, explores, develops and operates silver and gold properties. Founded in 2004, the company focuses on producing precious metals and expanding its portfolio through mine development and exploration. Its mining and development activities have centered on Mexico, including the Guanaceví and Bolañitos operations and the Terronera project. Endeavour has also expanded into Peru through its acquisition of the Kolpa mine, which produces silver as well as lead, zinc and copper.

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