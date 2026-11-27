Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.68. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $5.4690, with a volume of 2,219,873 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UUUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Energy Fuels from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Energy Fuels from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $29.25 to $22.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Energy Fuels to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Stock Up 5.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 20.49 and a quick ratio of 18.60.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 100.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm's revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250,965 shares of the company's stock worth $113,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $5,467,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,316,389 shares of the company's stock worth $47,610,000 after buying an additional 90,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company's stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc. is a U.S.-based critical minerals company focused on uranium, rare earth elements and mineral sands. Its uranium business includes mining projects in the western United States and the White Mesa Mill in Utah, where the company processes uranium ore into uranium concentrate for the nuclear fuel market. The mill is also used to process materials containing rare earth elements and vanadium. At White Mesa, Energy Fuels has been developing its rare earth processing capabilities, including the production of rare earth products from monazite-bearing materials.

Further Reading

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