Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $3.0150. 3,295,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,520,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Specifically, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 16,324,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,669,577.47. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 15,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,299,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,542,814.69. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRGV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fundamental Research set a $8.47 price objective on shares of Energy Vault and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Energy Vault from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $548.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 480.96% and a negative net margin of 54.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Vault by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops energy storage systems designed to help utilities, power producers and other customers store electricity and deliver it when needed. Its offerings include gravity-based storage systems, which use mechanical processes to store and release energy, as well as battery energy storage systems and hybrid solutions. The company also provides VaultOS, a software platform for monitoring and managing energy storage assets. Its systems are intended to support renewable energy integration, grid stability and other energy management needs.

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