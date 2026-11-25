Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $122.00 and last traded at $124.39, with a volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.23.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Enersys from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Enersys from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Enersys from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enersys

Enersys Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50-day moving average is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Enersys had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $949.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $968.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Enersys's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q3 2027 guidance at 3.050-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enersys will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Institutional Trading of Enersys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Enersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,455,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Enersys during the second quarter valued at about $102,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enersys by 45.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 161,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Enersys in the second quarter valued at about $84,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enersys by 51.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,850 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $83,479,000 after purchasing an additional 153,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

About Enersys

EnerSys NYSE: ENS is a global provider of stored-energy solutions for industrial applications. Its products include batteries, chargers, power-conversion equipment and energy-storage systems, along with related services such as installation, maintenance and recycling. The company serves customers in markets including material handling, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, aerospace and defense, and transportation. Its offerings include lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries and other power systems designed for applications ranging from forklifts and other industrial vehicles to backup and grid-support power.

Further Reading

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