ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $161.25 and last traded at $161.39. 8,460,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 17,498,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.08.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Investors following XOM have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil plans to invest $4 billion in Angola’s Block 15 redevelopment and reported a new hydrocarbon discovery, potentially expanding future production opportunities. XOM Boosts Angola Prospects With Kizomba Redevelopment & New Discovery

ExxonMobil plans to invest $4 billion in Angola’s Block 15 redevelopment and reported a new hydrocarbon discovery, potentially expanding future production opportunities. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil has outperformed oil and gas peers over the past three months, a sign of relative share-price strength, though it does not guarantee future performance. How Is ExxonMobil’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Oil & Gas Stocks

ExxonMobil has outperformed oil and gas peers over the past three months, a sign of relative share-price strength, though it does not guarantee future performance. Negative Sentiment: ExxonMobil was ordered to pay nearly $340 million over oil sludge pits abandoned in 1954. The judgment creates a sizable liability and could weigh on sentiment, with any appeal or further legal developments still relevant. ExxonMobil ordered to pay nearly $340 million over leaking oil sludge pits

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.79.

View Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $658.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.11. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This is an increase from ExxonMobil's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CPA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an integrated energy company whose operations span the oil and natural gas value chain. Its activities include exploring for and producing crude oil and natural gas, as well as refining and marketing fuels and manufacturing chemicals and other petroleum-based products. The company sells products such as gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, lubricants and petrochemical feedstocks. It also develops lower-emission technologies and businesses, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and lithium-related activities.

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