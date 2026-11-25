Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $121.00. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.87 and traded as high as $114.42. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust shares last traded at $114.25, with a volume of 1,079,885 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.12.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director Nicole Lamb-Hale sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $163,335.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,309.57. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,832,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,644,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $387,090,000 after acquiring an additional 340,524 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 693.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,058 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,578,000 after purchasing an additional 333,931 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5,800.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 289,989 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,403,000 after acquiring an additional 285,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 370,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,096,000 after buying an additional 268,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.11). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $339.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $336.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is 92.80%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and redevelops retail and mixed-use properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers and destination-style properties that combine retail, restaurants, entertainment, and, in some locations, residential and office space. The company focuses on established, densely populated communities, primarily in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, California, and South Florida. Its properties serve shoppers, residents, and businesses through a mix of national and local retailers, dining options, and other services.

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