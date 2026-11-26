Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $115.87 and traded as low as $110.62. Federal Signal shares last traded at $115.83, with a volume of 325,750 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSS

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.87.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $655.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation designs and manufactures products and equipment for environmental services, public safety and security. Its customers include municipalities, contractors, industrial businesses and public safety organizations. Through its Environmental Solutions Group, the company makes street sweepers, sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, waterblasting equipment and related vehicles and services. Its Safety and Security Systems Group provides warning sirens, emergency vehicle equipment and systems for public notification and communication.

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