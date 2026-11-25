Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ:FRVO - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 2.1% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.57. 6,735,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,982,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

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Top Fervo Energy Stories

Investors following FRVO have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and $17 price target, signaling confidence in the shares’ potential. Needham rating article

Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and $17 price target, signaling confidence in the shares’ potential. Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage, but the available report does not disclose its rating or price target, so the likely market impact is unclear. UBS coverage article

UBS initiated coverage, but the available report does not disclose its rating or price target, so the likely market impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Investor law firms are publicizing a pending securities class action tied to Fervo’s May 2026 IPO. The lawsuit alleges investors were misled by IPO disclosures; the lead-plaintiff deadline is January 19, 2027. These are allegations, not findings of wrongdoing. Class action notice

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRVO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fervo Energy in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Fervo Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fervo Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fervo Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fervo Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on FRVO

Fervo Energy Trading Up 2.1%

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

Fervo Energy (NASDAQ:FRVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Fervo Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39,751.47%. Analysts anticipate that Fervo Energy Company will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fervo Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fervo Energy by 236.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,486 shares of the company's stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 355,344 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fervo Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,649,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fervo Energy by 126,812.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 30,435 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Fervo Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 106,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fervo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000.

About Fervo Energy

Fervo Energy is a geothermal energy company that develops projects to produce electricity and provide energy storage. It applies drilling and subsurface technologies, including horizontal wells and fiber-optic sensing, to access geothermal resources and make them available in more locations. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Fervo has focused on projects in the western United States. Its developments include Project Red in Nevada and Cape Station in Utah, which is planned as a large-scale geothermal power project.

Further Reading

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