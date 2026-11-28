Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and traded as high as $19.33. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $19.1810, with a volume of 94,235 shares traded.

Get Fidus Investment alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Fidus Investment from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDUS

Fidus Investment Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $762.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $45.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Fidus Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 83.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2,909.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,193,829 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $41,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,242 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 216,180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 542,315 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,390 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides financing to lower middle-market businesses, primarily in the United States. It invests in companies across a range of industries and works with them to meet financing and growth needs. The company offers customized capital solutions, including senior secured loans, subordinated debt and equity investments. Its investments may support business expansion, acquisitions, recapitalizations and ownership transitions. Fidus Investment Corporation is externally managed by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidus Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidus Investment wasn't on the list.

While Fidus Investment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report