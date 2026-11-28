Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and traded as high as $26.84. Figure Technology Solutions shares last traded at $26.6910, with a volume of 1,231,770 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FIGR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Figure Technology Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Figure Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.8%

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Figure Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $283.35 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Figure Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,098,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 660.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,717 shares of the company's stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in Figure Technology Solutions by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 285,955 shares of the company's stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $3,398,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $6,939,000.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure Technology Solutions is a financial technology company that uses blockchain-based software to support consumer lending and capital markets. Its platform is designed to help lenders originate, process and fund loans, and to facilitate the transfer and servicing of loan assets. The company is particularly known for home equity products, including home equity lines of credit, and also offers technology and marketplace services for other loan types. Figure was founded in 2018 by Mike Cagney, who previously co-founded SoFi; the company has focused its lending and partner services on the U.S. market.

Further Reading

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