FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $14.50. FinWise Bancorp shares last traded at $14.4050, with a volume of 12,696 shares.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded FinWise Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens cut FinWise Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FINW

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $196.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.70.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.62 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.03%. Research analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINW. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,484 shares of the company's stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 70.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,012 shares of the company's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FinWise Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company's stock.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah, and the parent of FinWise Bank. The bank provides consumer and business banking services, including deposit accounts and commercial lending. FinWise also works with financial technology companies and other partners to offer lending and payment-related services. While its community banking operations are based in Utah, its partner-based programs serve customers in multiple U.S. markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FinWise Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FinWise Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While FinWise Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report