First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and traded as low as $16.50. First Us Bancsh shares last traded at $16.4250, with a volume of 1,094 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Us Bancsh from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Report on FUSB

First Us Bancsh Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $83.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 7.58%.

First Us Bancsh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. First Us Bancsh's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Us Bancsh news, Director Robert C. Field acquired 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $54,087.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $185,207. This represents a 41.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,431 shares of company stock valued at $105,612. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Us Bancsh

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Us Bancsh by 100.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in First Us Bancsh by 12.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in First Us Bancsh during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Us Bancsh by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Us Bancsh Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary, First US Bank, provides community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage lending, and other banking services. First US Bank serves customers in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia through its branch network and digital banking channels. The company is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

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