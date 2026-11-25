Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fluence Energy traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.3650. 6,645,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,008,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FLNC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fluence Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.47.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herman Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 169,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,247,888. This trade represents a 6.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harald von Heynitz bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 65,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $482,448. The trade was a 11.96% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Fluence Energy News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about FLNC:

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed after a broad round of target cuts. RBC raised its target to $6 and kept a sector-perform rating, while Barclays lowered its target to $5 and rated shares underweight. Other firms also cut targets but retained buy, hold or neutral ratings, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear consensus. Article: Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks

Analyst views remain mixed after a broad round of target cuts. RBC raised its target to $6 and kept a sector-perform rating, while Barclays lowered its target to $5 and rated shares underweight. Other firms also cut targets but retained buy, hold or neutral ratings, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear consensus. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly performance was substantially weaker than expected: Fluence reported a $0.75-per-share loss versus analysts’ expected loss of $0.45, revenue below consensus, and a 28.6% year-over-year revenue decline. Negative gross margins and ongoing cash demands underscore the challenge of turning its large backlog into profitable sales. Article: Fluence Energy Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Quarterly performance was substantially weaker than expected: Fluence reported a $0.75-per-share loss versus analysts’ expected loss of $0.45, revenue below consensus, and a 28.6% year-over-year revenue decline. Negative gross margins and ongoing cash demands underscore the challenge of turning its large backlog into profitable sales. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder law firms continue public notices about a pending securities class action, with lead-plaintiff deadlines approaching. The complaint reportedly alleges that Fluence’s 2026 outlook relied on contract-manufacturing capacity that was not ready; these claims have not been established in court, but the litigation adds uncertainty and reputational risk. Article: Fluence Energy Investors Notice

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,035,000 after buying an additional 2,011,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 604,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 376,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $19,579,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 4,644.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,084,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 1,061,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 15.3%

The stock has a market cap of $872.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.81. The firm's fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $744.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.14 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc. develops and provides energy storage products, software and services for electric power systems. Its offerings help customers store electricity and manage energy resources across the grid. The company supplies battery-based storage systems for applications including utility-scale storage and renewable energy integration. It also provides digital tools for energy market bidding and asset performance management, along with services that support project deployment and ongoing operations.

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