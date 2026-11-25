Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $66.61 and last traded at $68.75, with a volume of 55,771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLUT. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $126.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. Flutter Entertainment's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, CEO Daniel Taylor sold 3,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $306,881.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,663,902.28. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Don Liu sold 565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $55,290.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,000,356.26. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,427. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 489.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 729.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 167.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 65.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment is a global sports betting and gaming company that provides online and retail wagering, casino gaming and poker services. Its brands include FanDuel in the United States, Paddy Power and Betfair in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Sportsbet in Australia, and PokerStars in international markets. The company serves customers across the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Australia, and other international markets. Its offerings include online sports betting, iGaming products such as casino games, poker platforms, and, in some markets, betting shops.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flutter Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flutter Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Flutter Entertainment currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report