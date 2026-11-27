GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $742.24 and last traded at $736.2340. 2,070,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,841,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $715.00.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

These are some of the GEV stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: One Wall Street analyst reportedly sees as much as 95% upside over the next 12 months, citing the company’s orders and raised guidance. That is an individual forecast, not a consensus view. GE Vernova Dropped Another 11% This Month: It Will Gain 95% Within 12 Months Predicts One Wall Street Pro

One Wall Street analyst reportedly sees as much as 95% upside over the next 12 months, citing the company’s orders and raised guidance. That is an individual forecast, not a consensus view. Negative Sentiment: The backlog creates a delivery and earnings-conversion test: orders must become completed projects and revenue. Wind continues to face execution and demand challenges, and its losses remain a concern. GE Vernova Faces a Delivery Test as Its Backlog Reaches $197 Billion

The backlog creates a delivery and earnings-conversion test: orders must become completed projects and revenue. Wind continues to face execution and demand challenges, and its losses remain a concern. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong results, the shares have fallen substantially since the earnings report, with coverage attributing pressure in part to weakness across the AI-power trade. This indicates investor sentiment and sector momentum may be weighing on the stock despite improved guidance. GE Vernova Down 19.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,225.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GE Vernova from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,143.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $883.64 and a 200 day moving average of $948.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is an energy technology company that designs, manufactures and services equipment and systems used to generate, transmit and manage electricity. It became an independent public company in April 2024, following its separation from General Electric. The company operates through three businesses: Power, which includes gas, steam, hydroelectric and nuclear power technologies and related services; Wind, which supplies onshore and offshore wind turbines; and Electrification, which provides grid equipment, power-conversion systems and software for electricity networks.

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