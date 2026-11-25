Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) rose 7% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.5440. 3,885,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,539,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Stock Up 12.1%

The company's 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $269.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $261.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Locke sold 477,449 shares of Genius Sports stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $3,141,614.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,697,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,611,306.86. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Russell sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 471,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,069,250.17. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,249 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,882 shares of the company's stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,197,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 1,614,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genius Sports by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $9,636,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is a sports technology company that collects, manages and distributes data and video from sporting events. Its technology supports live statistics, scores and other sports content for leagues, teams, broadcasters and betting operators. The company also provides services for sports betting, including official data distribution, trading tools and integrity monitoring. Its media and marketing offerings help sports organizations and brands connect with fans through digital content and targeted advertising.

Further Reading

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