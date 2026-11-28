Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and traded as high as $40.92. Gold.com shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 471,637 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gold.com in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Gold.com from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Gold.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Gold.com Stock Up 3.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.63). Gold.com had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gold.com Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gold.com

In other Gold.com news, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,746,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 650,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,500. The trade was a 30.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Benjamin sold 18,048 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $803,136.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,797. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $17,586,613 and have sold 124,859 shares worth $5,835,628. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gold.com by 7.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gold.com by 127.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold.com by 76.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Gold.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,109 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gold.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold.com Company Profile

Gold.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers complementary services, such as receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packing, and shipping of precious metals and custom coins on a secure basis; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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