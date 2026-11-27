Shares of Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC - Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 7,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 106,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GECC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Great Elm Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 49.20% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Great Elm Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Great Elm Capital Group stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,890 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Great Elm Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Corp. NASDAQ: GECC is a business development company that invests in debt and equity securities of middle-market companies. Its investments may include senior secured loans, subordinated debt and equity interests. The company is externally managed by Great Elm Capital Management, Inc. and seeks to generate income and capital appreciation through its investment portfolio. Its activities are focused primarily on U.S. companies.

Further Reading

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