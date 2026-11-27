Shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $109.36 and last traded at $107.8710, with a volume of 10,208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.98.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Griffon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut Griffon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Griffon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Griffon has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $122.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Griffon

Griffon Stock Down 0.1%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $490.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. Griffon had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 159.26%. Griffon's revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Griffon Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Griffon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Griffon's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Griffon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other Griffon news, COO Robert Mehmel sold 7,743 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $833,301.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 715,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,979,402.18. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Sight sold 2,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $311,651.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,483.75. This trade represents a 18.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,408. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 295.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,832 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 6.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,520 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company whose businesses make products for homes, buildings, gardens and outdoor spaces. Its operations are organized into Home and Building Products and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment includes Clopay, which makes residential and commercial garage doors, and CornellCookson, which produces rolling steel doors and security grilles. The Consumer and Professional Products segment sells lawn and garden tools, landscaping products and home organization products through brands including AMES, True Temper and ClosetMaid.

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