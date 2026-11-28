H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and traded as high as $50.26. H. B. Fuller shares last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 132,475 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded H. B. Fuller from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on H. B. Fuller from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on H. B. Fuller from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of H. B. Fuller from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H. B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUL

H. B. Fuller Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business's 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $938.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $945.59 million. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 5.56%. H. B. Fuller's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.2450 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. H. B. Fuller's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at H. B. Fuller

In other H. B. Fuller news, Director Michael Happe purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,879.66. This represents a 148.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srilata Zaheer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.06 per share, with a total value of $98,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $164,154.76. This represents a 148.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,061 shares of company stock worth $646,340. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of H. B. Fuller

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,056,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $101,737,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 2,694.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 675,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 651,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,611,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,093,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $31,652,000 after acquiring an additional 136,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company's stock.

About H. B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company is a global specialty chemicals company focused on developing and manufacturing adhesives, sealants and other specialty products. Its solutions are used in applications including packaging, disposable hygiene products, construction, electronics, transportation and consumer goods. The company serves customers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, supplying products for both industrial and consumer-facing applications. Founded in 1887 in St. Paul, Minnesota, H.B. Fuller has grown from a regional business into an international manufacturer.

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