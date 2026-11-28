H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.53 and traded as high as $59.90. H2O America shares last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 252,924 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of H2O America in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H2O America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded H2O America from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on H2O America from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of H2O America in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H2O America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.86.

View Our Latest Report on H2O America

H2O America Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). H2O America had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that H2O America will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. H2O America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H2O America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in H2O America in the second quarter valued at about $431,857,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of H2O America in the second quarter worth about $34,792,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H2O America in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of H2O America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,995,839 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $121,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in H2O America in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,541,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H2O America

H2O America is a water utility holding company that provides regulated water and wastewater services through its operating subsidiaries. Its services include water supply, treatment and distribution, as well as wastewater collection and treatment in some service areas. The company serves customers in California, Connecticut, Maine and Texas. Its utility operations include San Jose Water Company, Connecticut Water Company, Maine Water Company and Texas Water Company. H2O America was formerly known as SJW Group and adopted its current name in 2025.

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