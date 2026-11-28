Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.68 and traded as high as $87.68. Hamilton Lane shares last traded at $87.4550, with a volume of 211,870 shares.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $181.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $204.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.23 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Hamilton Lane's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 905,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,045,000 after purchasing an additional 103,663 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,422,000 after purchasing an additional 255,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,579 shares of the company's stock worth $67,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,059 shares of the company's stock worth $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 216,129 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is a global investment management firm focused on private markets. Founded in 1991, the company serves institutional investors and private wealth clients, offering investment solutions and services related to private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure and venture capital. Its offerings include discretionary funds, customized portfolios and separate accounts, as well as advisory services that help clients assess and invest in private market opportunities. Hamilton Lane also provides research, data and analytics on the private markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hamilton Lane, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hamilton Lane wasn't on the list.

While Hamilton Lane currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report