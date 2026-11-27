Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.5830. 10,647,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 20,888,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.050-5.350 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1425. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 23rd that allows the company to buy back $5 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Gary Reiner sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $967,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,703,247.52. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Rahim sold 25,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,184,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 815,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,773,355.90. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 611,454 shares of company stock valued at $38,454,548 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 466 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cavanaugh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) provides technology products and services for businesses, governments and other organizations. Its offerings include servers and other compute systems, data storage, networking, edge computing, and systems for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. HPE also provides hybrid-cloud services through its HPE GreenLake platform, which gives customers access to cloud-like IT capabilities across their own facilities and public-cloud environments. Its services include technology consulting, support and infrastructure management.

Further Reading

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