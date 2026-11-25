Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.5% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.79. 27,434,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 20,932,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

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Key Stories Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are a few of the latest stories about HPE:

Positive Sentiment: The board authorized a $5 billion share-repurchase plan, and HPE raised its quarterly dividend, adding to potential shareholder returns. HPE dividend and buyback

The board authorized a $5 billion share-repurchase plan, and HPE raised its quarterly dividend, adding to potential shareholder returns. Negative Sentiment: The key concern is margin dilution: HPE expects server operating margins to fall from 18.4% to roughly 14% in fiscal 2027 as lower-margin AI server sales grow. Component shortages and cost pressure could further constrain profitability. Reuters report on HPE margin concerns

The key concern is margin dilution: HPE expects server operating margins to fall from 18.4% to roughly 14% in fiscal 2027 as lower-margin AI server sales grow. Component shortages and cost pressure could further constrain profitability. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning whether AI-server demand can remain strong enough to justify current expectations. HPE’s results have not insulated it from selling across AI server stocks and a broader market pullback. Investors question durability of AI server demand

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.050-5.350 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1425. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Rami Rahim sold 25,555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,184,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 815,135 shares in the company, valued at $37,773,355.90. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $17,077,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,182,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,769,265.83. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 611,454 shares of company stock worth $38,454,548 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 208.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 466 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $32,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cavanaugh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is a global information technology company that provides products and services for businesses, governments and other organizations. Its offerings span servers and computing systems, data storage, networking, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and edge computing. HPE sells systems such as HPE ProLiant servers and HPE Alletra storage, along with networking products through HPE Aruba Networking. Its HPE GreenLake platform provides cloud and IT services through a flexible, consumption-based model.

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