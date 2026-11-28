Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.03 and traded as high as $167.90. Honeywell Aerospace shares last traded at $167.3850, with a volume of 1,906,298 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HONA shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Honeywell Aerospace from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell Aerospace from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $213.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell Aerospace from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03. The business's 50-day moving average is $160.03.

Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell Aerospace will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Honeywell Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HONA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $5,253,341,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,945,044,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $1,705,882,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Honeywell Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $1,034,187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $644,412,000.

Honeywell Aerospace Company Profile

Honeywell Aerospace is an aerospace technology company that designs and manufactures systems and equipment for commercial aviation, business and general aviation, defense, and space markets. Its products include aircraft engines and auxiliary power units, avionics and flight controls, navigation and communication systems, environmental control equipment, wheels and brakes, and safety and connectivity technologies. The company also provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other support services, along with software and services that help customers operate and maintain aircraft.

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