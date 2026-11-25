HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.9850, with a volume of 362,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded HudBay Minerals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HudBay Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $765.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $730.19 million. Equities analysts predict that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of C$0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. HudBay Minerals's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company's stock.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, now known as Hudbay Inc., is a mining company focused on the discovery, development and operation of copper and other metal deposits. Its products include copper, zinc, gold, silver and molybdenum. The company operates the Constancia mine in Peru and mining and processing assets in Manitoba, Canada, including the Lalor mine. In British Columbia, Hudbay operates the Copper Mountain mine. It also advances copper exploration and development projects in the United States, including projects in Arizona.

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