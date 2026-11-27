Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.9180. 418,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,885,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HYMC. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Hycroft Mining in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Trading Up 11.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation will post -0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hycroft Mining news, Director Blake Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $50,070.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,964.92. This represents a 73.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca Jennings sold 9,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $206,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 196,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,225,989.04. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,670 shares of the company's stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 139,637 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth $421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 254.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,981 shares of the company's stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 514,983 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,641 shares of the company's stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is a U.S.-based precious metals company focused on exploring and developing the Hycroft Mine, a large open-pit gold and silver project near Winnemucca in northern Nevada. The company's activities include mineral exploration, mine planning and technical studies aimed at evaluating the property's deposits. The Hycroft property contains both oxide and sulfide mineralization. Hycroft has focused on assessing the sulfide resources and potential processing approaches, while continuing exploration across the mine site.

Further Reading

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