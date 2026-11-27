Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $13.02, but opened at $12.69. Infosys shares last traded at $13.1690, with a volume of 1,805,528 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CLSA downgraded shares of Infosys from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $14.31 price objective (down from $20.82) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.11.

View Our Latest Report on INFY

Infosys Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 34.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,449,696 shares of the technology company's stock worth $392,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Infosys by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,790,666 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,742,000 after buying an additional 469,843 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,355,566 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,146,000 after buying an additional 485,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Infosys by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,424,050 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,569,000 after buying an additional 1,666,200 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 2,183,057 shares of the technology company's stock worth $23,490,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

Further Reading

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