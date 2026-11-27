Shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) fell 12.8% on Friday. The company traded as low as $57.87 and last traded at $50.4970. Approximately 99,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 295,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingevity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Ingevity from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGVT

Ingevity Trading Down 12.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 405.38% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity is a specialty chemicals and materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. It develops and manufactures high-performance activated carbon and specialty chemical products for industrial and consumer applications. Its activated carbon products are used in vehicle fuel-vapor emission control and other applications. The company also makes specialty chemicals and polymer materials used in areas such as pavement technologies, coatings, adhesives and elastomers. Ingevity serves customers in markets around the world.

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