Innio N.V. (NASDAQ:INIO - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.3540, with a volume of 25,604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Innio from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of Innio in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Innio in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Innio in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.36.

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Innio Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98.

Innio (NASDAQ:INIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Innio had a return on equity of 63.87% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Innio N.V. will post 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innio by 576.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,531 shares of the company's stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 878,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innio during the third quarter worth about $13,602,000. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Innio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Innio by 292.9% in the third quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 45,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 33,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Innio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,901,000.

About Innio

INNIO Group is an energy technology company that designs and manufactures reciprocating gas engines and related power generation and compression systems. Its products are marketed under the Jenbacher and Waukesha brands, alongside digital monitoring, maintenance and service offerings. The company's equipment is used in applications including onsite and distributed power generation, industrial operations and gas compression. INNIO supports customers in markets around the world and offers solutions designed to operate with fuels such as natural gas and biogas.

Further Reading

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