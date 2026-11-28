Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.94. Inspired Entertainment shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 210,479 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BWS Financial lowered Inspired Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $8.75 to $6.25 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.81.

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Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $19,175,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,047,000. CDC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. CDC Financial Inc. now owns 773,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 267,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 574,750 shares of the company's stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 216,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company's stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment is a gaming technology company that develops and supplies products and services to operators in regulated gaming, betting and leisure markets. Its offerings include gaming machines and content for land-based venues, as well as digital games for online platforms. The company also provides virtual sports products, which use computer-generated events such as football and horse racing for betting, and systems that support the delivery and management of gaming content. Its leisure business supplies amusement and gaming products to venues such as pubs and other out-of-home entertainment locations.

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