Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.27 and traded as low as $137.63. Insulet shares last traded at $141.48, with a volume of 605,435 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Insulet from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $832.63 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $6,741,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2,041.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Insulet by 13.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 507,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $77,320,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,746,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,153,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical technology company that develops and markets insulin delivery systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide an alternative to traditional insulin injections and tubed insulin pumps. The company's main product family is Omnipod, a wearable, tubeless insulin pump system. It includes the Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system, which can work with compatible continuous glucose monitors to adjust insulin delivery, as well as Omnipod systems that deliver insulin based on user-set instructions.

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