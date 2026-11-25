Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $14.33. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 826,704 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $13.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $411.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,766,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,509 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 589,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $8,723,000. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 72.0% in the first quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 640,535 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 268,085 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 27.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 984,686 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 211,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company's stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences is a medical technology company that develops products for neurosurgery, surgical care and tissue repair. Its offerings include devices and instruments used in cranial surgery, neuromonitoring and wound reconstruction, as well as materials designed to support the repair or regeneration of tissue. The company's product portfolio includes dural repair products, cranial stabilization systems, surgical instruments and dermal regeneration products. Integra serves hospitals, surgeons and other healthcare providers in the United States and international markets.

Further Reading

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