Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.2940, with a volume of 1,033,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Intuitive Machines from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Intuitive Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Ghaffarian sold 94,606 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,456,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,819,427.20. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 3,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $49,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,771.61. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 251,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,402 in the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines is a space exploration and infrastructure company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It develops and operates lunar landers and provides services intended to support missions to the Moon and other space destinations. The company's offerings include lunar payload delivery, spacecraft and mission operations, and communications and data services. Its Nova-C lunar lander is designed to carry scientific instruments and other customer payloads to the lunar surface, including through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Machines wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report