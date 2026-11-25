Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 12,621,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 11,510,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNR. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Machines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Intuitive Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.89.

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Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kamal Ghaffarian sold 1,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,494,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,916,288. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Timothy Crain, II sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 351,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,286,748.95. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 251,667 shares of company stock worth $3,709,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,725,000. Tema ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 139,768.2% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,105,074 shares of the company's stock worth $66,418,000 after buying an additional 3,102,854 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $64,452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,895,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 451,043 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a space exploration and infrastructure company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It develops and operates lunar landers and provides services intended to support missions to the Moon and other space destinations. The company's offerings include lunar payload delivery, spacecraft and mission operations, and communications and data services. Its Nova-C lunar lander is designed to carry scientific instruments and other customer payloads to the lunar surface, including through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

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