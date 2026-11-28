Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.26 and traded as high as $431.34. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $430.5740, with a volume of 824,920 shares traded.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Latest Intuitive Surgical News

Investors following ISRG have been watching these news items:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $485.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $495.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $427.26 and its 200 day moving average is $426.77. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Patricia Wadors sold 1,078 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.80, for a total transaction of $478,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Guthart sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.34, for a total value of $4,573,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,194,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $546,306,350.20. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,363 shares of company stock valued at $17,738,749. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,316,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $4,315,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $5,619,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,639 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops and manufactures robotic-assisted systems and related technologies for minimally invasive care. Its products are used by hospitals and physicians in surgical procedures and diagnostic applications. The company's portfolio includes the da Vinci surgical system, along with instruments, accessories, software and services that support its use. Intuitive also offers the Ion endoluminal system, designed to help physicians perform minimally invasive lung biopsies, as well as training and service programs for healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report