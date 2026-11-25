IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.8110, with a volume of 5,509,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IONQ. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

IonQ Stock Up 4.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. IonQ had a net margin of 67.09% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $141.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.58) EPS. The company's revenue was up 336.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, insider John Raymond sold 2,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $89,564.47. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,742.61. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $1,112,945,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth about $344,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,863,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,632,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 506,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,126,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. develops quantum computers and related technologies using trapped-ion qubits, which store information in individual charged atoms. The company designs quantum computing hardware and software for applications that may benefit from quantum processing, including optimization, chemistry, and machine learning. IonQ makes its quantum systems available to businesses, government agencies, and researchers through its cloud service and third-party platforms, including Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure Quantum.

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