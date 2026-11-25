Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.5390. Approximately 22,856,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 24,490,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IonQ from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

IonQ Stock Up 5.1%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 3.32.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.49 million. IonQ had a net margin of 67.09% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company's revenue was up 336.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider John Raymond sold 2,407 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $89,564.47. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 77,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,892,742.61. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $25,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. develops quantum computers and related technologies using trapped-ion qubits, which store information in individual charged atoms. The company designs quantum computing hardware and software for applications that may benefit from quantum processing, including optimization, chemistry, and machine learning. IonQ makes its quantum systems available to businesses, government agencies, and researchers through its cloud service and third-party platforms, including Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure Quantum.

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