IQM Quantum Computers (NASDAQ:IQMX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $6.45. IQM Quantum Computers shares last traded at $6.4950, with a volume of 86,951 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on IQM Quantum Computers in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQM Quantum Computers from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered IQM Quantum Computers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded IQM Quantum Computers to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQM Quantum Computers in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQMX

IQM Quantum Computers Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

IQM Quantum Computers (NASDAQ:IQMX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The quantum computing company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQM Quantum Computers will post -4.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQM Quantum Computers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQMX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in IQM Quantum Computers in the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IQM Quantum Computers in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in IQM Quantum Computers in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IQM Quantum Computers during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQM Quantum Computers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

IQM Quantum Computers Company Profile

IQM Quantum Computers is a Finnish company that develops superconducting quantum computers and related software. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Espoo, it supplies quantum-computing systems and services to research organizations, universities, high-performance computing centers and businesses. The company offers systems that customers can install on-site, as well as access to quantum computers through cloud services. Its work spans quantum hardware, software and system integration, with the goal of helping customers research and develop applications for quantum computing.

Further Reading

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