Shares of IQM Quantum Computers (NASDAQ:IQMX - Get Free Report) traded up 16.9% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.7170. 158,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 367,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQM Quantum Computers in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered IQM Quantum Computers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised IQM Quantum Computers to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut IQM Quantum Computers from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on IQM Quantum Computers in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQMX

IQM Quantum Computers Trading Up 19.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.77.

IQM Quantum Computers (NASDAQ:IQMX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The quantum computing company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IQM Quantum Computers will post -4.00 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQM Quantum Computers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQMX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQM Quantum Computers during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. Defiance ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of IQM Quantum Computers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of IQM Quantum Computers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQM Quantum Computers in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQM Quantum Computers in the third quarter valued at $415,000.

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers is a Finnish company that develops superconducting quantum computers and related software. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Espoo, it supplies quantum-computing systems and services to research organizations, universities, high-performance computing centers and businesses. The company offers systems that customers can install on-site, as well as access to quantum computers through cloud services. Its work spans quantum hardware, software and system integration, with the goal of helping customers research and develop applications for quantum computing.

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