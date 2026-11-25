Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 8% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.1760. 342,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 777,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JBIO. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Jade Biosciences from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBIO

Jade Biosciences Trading Down 4.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.31. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jade Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jade Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jade Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jade Biosciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,598 shares of the company's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Jade Biosciences by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Jade Biosciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000.

Jade Biosciences Company Profile

Jade Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing antibody-based treatments for autoimmune diseases. Its research focuses on targets involved in immune activity that can contribute to chronic disease. The company's lead program, JADE101, is an antibody designed to block APRIL, a protein involved in the production of antibodies. Jade is developing the candidate for IgA nephropathy, a kidney disease in which abnormal IgA antibodies can damage the kidneys. Jade's pipeline is focused on potential therapies for autoimmune conditions.

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