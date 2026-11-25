Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as C$234.28 and last traded at C$233.35, with a volume of 179,883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$229.95.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KXS. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$210.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, RBC Dominion Securities set a C$210.00 target price on Kinaxis and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$210.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KXS

Kinaxis Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is C$195.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$228.16 million for the quarter. Kinaxis had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

In other news, insider James Alexander Hollingworth sold 2,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.94, for a total value of C$384,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$853,901.68. This represents a 31.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$177.68, for a total transaction of C$170,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 596 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,897.28. The trade was a 61.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,714 shares of company stock valued at $840,293. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption.

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