Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and traded as high as $32.30. Kinder Morgan shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 5,434,612 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.2%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 73.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John Schlosser sold 6,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 158,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,898,248. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $48,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 45,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,280.28. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 10,850 shares of company stock worth $341,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,960,575 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $89,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 186,777 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,133,652 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $938,680,000 after purchasing an additional 656,953 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 25.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,499,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company that transports and stores natural gas, crude oil, refined petroleum products and other commodities. Its assets include pipelines, terminals, natural gas gathering and processing facilities, and carbon dioxide infrastructure. The company's operations are organized around natural gas pipelines, products pipelines, terminals and carbon dioxide. Its network serves producers, utilities, refiners and other energy customers, primarily in the United States, with some operations and infrastructure extending into Canada.

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