Shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and traded as high as $53.78. Knife River shares last traded at $53.63, with a volume of 494,414 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNF. Citigroup downgraded Knife River to a "cautious" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Knife River from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Knife River from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Knife River from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knife River from $73.00 to $63.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNF

Knife River Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,798,000 after acquiring an additional 56,589 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 61.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 21.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,425 shares of the company's stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter valued at about $4,373,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation is an aggregates-based construction materials and contracting company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. It produces and sells construction materials, including crushed stone, sand and gravel, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and cement. The company also provides construction services such as asphalt paving, road building, site development and underground utility work. Its operations serve customers across parts of the western, northwestern and central United States, including public agencies and commercial customers.

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