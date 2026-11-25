Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Kohl's traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.8120, with a volume of 727,093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Kohl's from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kohl's from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl's from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.36.

Get Kohl's alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Kohl's

Insider Transactions at Kohl's

In other Kohl's news, insider Jennifer Kent sold 22,940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $550,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 188,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,728. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 45,880 shares of company stock worth $1,055,240 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl's News Summary

These are some of the KSS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter net sales rose 1.3% to $3.45 billion, above the roughly $3.39 billion analyst estimate, while comparable sales increased 1.2%. That ended a prolonged stretch of declining comparable sales; proprietary-brand comps grew 3.4%. Article: Kohl’s comparable sales rose

Third-quarter net sales rose 1.3% to $3.45 billion, above the roughly $3.39 billion analyst estimate, while comparable sales increased 1.2%. That ended a prolonged stretch of declining comparable sales; proprietary-brand comps grew 3.4%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 sales and earnings outlook after the quarterly results. Gross margin expanded 145 basis points to 41%, supporting optimism that the turnaround and holiday-season readiness are improving. Article: Kohl’s raises full-year outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2026 sales and earnings outlook after the quarterly results. Gross margin expanded 145 basis points to 41%, supporting optimism that the turnaround and holiday-season readiness are improving. Negative Sentiment: Digital sales declined 1%, and much of the gross-margin improvement was linked to tariff refunds—a nonrecurring source of support. That leaves execution in the holiday quarter important to confirming the recovery.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl's

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,851,099 shares of the company's stock worth $126,471,000 after acquiring an additional 623,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kohl's by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,342,340 shares of the company's stock worth $81,811,000 after purchasing an additional 744,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kohl's by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,002 shares of the company's stock worth $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 403,629 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,479,061 shares of the company's stock worth $31,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,411,666 shares of the company's stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.75%. Kohl's's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kohl's Corporation will post 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1250 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Kohl's's payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation is a U.S. department store retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty products and home goods through its stores and e-commerce platform. Its assortment includes national brands and private-label products for families and individuals. The company also offers beauty products through Sephora shops located in many Kohl's stores, extending its in-store and online shopping selection. Kohl's serves customers across the United States. The company traces its retail roots to 1962, when founder Maxwell Kohl opened the first Kohl's department store in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kohl's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kohl's wasn't on the list.

While Kohl's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report