Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) were up 2.6% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $28.95. 4,423,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 4,435,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Summary

These are some of the KTOS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an outperform rating and a $49 price target, indicating potential upside from the cited $28.95 price. Mizuho coverage article

Mizuho initiated coverage with an rating and a $49 price target, indicating potential upside from the cited $28.95 price. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its rating from “strong buy” to “hold,” a less bullish view that could temper investor expectations. Zacks Research rating

Zacks Research cut its rating from “strong buy” to “hold,” a less bullish view that could temper investor expectations. Negative Sentiment: ETFs were reported to have sold a net $104.2 million of KTOS shares on Nov. 23, signaling notable fund selling pressure. ETF trading report

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $135.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.05.

Read Our Latest Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.6%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 241.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $471.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.34%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna Lund sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $341,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,341,866.58. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Phillip Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $259,090.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 169,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,152.56. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,950. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 696 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is a defense technology company that develops products and services for U.S. government agencies, national security organizations, and allied governments. Its work spans unmanned systems, satellite communications, microwave electronics, command-and-control systems, and training and simulation. The company's offerings include unmanned aerial vehicles and target drones, as well as systems and components used in space and satellite communications and other defense applications.

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