Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.3390. Approximately 2,104,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,425,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm's 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm's revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $341,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,341,866.58. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Arnold King purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,120. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $1,922,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,017 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $122,606,000 after purchasing an additional 620,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,667,934 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $113,894,000 after buying an additional 456,761 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 97.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is a technology company that develops products and services for national security, defense and other government customers. Its offerings include unmanned aerial and ground systems, satellite communications, command-and-control systems, training and simulation, and microwave and other electronic components. The company also provides engineering and technical services, including support for missile defense, space and communications programs. Its customers include U.S. government agencies and defense organizations, as well as international customers and allied nations.

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