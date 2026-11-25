LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and traded as high as $19.93. LCNB shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 58,353 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCNB. Weiss Ratings lowered LCNB from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered LCNB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut LCNB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCNB has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCNB

LCNB Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.59.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.65 million. LCNB had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that LCNB Corporation will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from LCNB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. LCNB's dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCNB

In related news, EVP Michael Miller sold 1,817 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $36,376.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,499.14. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,821 in the last 90 days. 5.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,411 shares of the bank's stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in LCNB by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,828 shares of the bank's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in LCNB by 16.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the bank's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, and the parent of LCNB National Bank. The bank traces its history to 1877 and serves individuals, businesses, and organizations through a network of branches in Ohio. LCNB offers personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, and digital banking. Its other services include trust and wealth management, as well as mortgage lending.

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