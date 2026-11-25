Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and traded as high as $29.02. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 65,346 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut Legacy Housing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Legacy Housing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Legacy Housing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Legacy Housing currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEGH

Legacy Housing Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.12 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,714,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,937,745. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,235,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth $4,720,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,771 shares of the company's stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company's stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation manufactures and sells affordable manufactured homes. Its product offerings include single-section and multi-section homes designed for residential use, as well as park-model homes. The company sells homes through a network that includes independent retailers and manufactured-home community operators, and it also works with developers on housing projects. Legacy's operations are based in Texas, and its homes serve customers in multiple U.S. markets. Founded in 2005, Legacy Housing is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

Further Reading

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